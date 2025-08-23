What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Cummins Q3 Earnings?

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.26 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Shares of CMI opened at $402.0750 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.53. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total transaction of $201,827.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $9,636,871. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

