What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for SWK Q3 Earnings?

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 6.1%

SWK opened at $77.5610 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.