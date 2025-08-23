What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Terex FY2025 Earnings?

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Terex stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Terex by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,179,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

