What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for RVPH FY2025 Earnings?

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

RVPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.5385 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

