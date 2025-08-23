Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $42,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $134.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

