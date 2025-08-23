Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $89,839,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 1,209.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 318,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Wix.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 345,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 167,143 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wix.com by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150,967 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $114.89 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

