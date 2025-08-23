W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $1.7950 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.70. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.30 million. Research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

