Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BXP

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BXP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for BXP’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BXP’s FY2025 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.24 EPS.
BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.3140 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. BXP has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,311.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,066.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BXP by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BXP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,433,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BXP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,153,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BXP by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,009,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 403,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
