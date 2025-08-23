Zacks Research Comments on Corning’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of GLW opened at $65.6850 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,936,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $124,253,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $104,789,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

