Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.72. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.29.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $377.8730 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.42 and its 200-day moving average is $444.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.42. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $345.23 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 95,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,732,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,717,000 after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy USA by 94.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,613,000 after acquiring an additional 180,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

