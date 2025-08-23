Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Devon Energy

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DVN opened at $35.1250 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

