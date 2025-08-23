Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for Bandwidth Q3 Earnings

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.Bandwidth’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.80. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $72,335.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,769.08. The trade was a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $28,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $836,929.10. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,728 shares of company stock worth $687,037. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bandwidth by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

