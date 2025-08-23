Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ICFI Q3 Earnings

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. ICF International has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.84 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $104,975.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,698.94. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.40 per share, with a total value of $168,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,437.60. The trade was a 12.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

