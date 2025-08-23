Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for ACHC Q3 Earnings

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 3,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,243,000 after buying an additional 95,670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

