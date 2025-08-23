Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for ODFL Q3 Earnings

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.71. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.