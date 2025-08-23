Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of BHC Q3 Earnings

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Cos in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Cos’ FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 0.3%

Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $7.4810 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bausch Health Cos has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 1,246.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Cos by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson bought 34,721,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 44,316,834 shares of company stock worth $369,628,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

