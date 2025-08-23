Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CDNS Q3 Earnings

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

CDNS opened at $349.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.35 and its 200-day moving average is $295.82. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 104.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

