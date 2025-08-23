Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of ARW Q3 Earnings

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Arrow Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

NYSE:ARW opened at $129.9480 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

