Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of TopBuild Q3 Earnings

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.49 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

BLD opened at $434.6670 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.48 and a 200-day moving average of $324.83. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $266.26 and a 12-month high of $445.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in TopBuild by 102.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 391,299 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 5.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total transaction of $410,869.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,041.98. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $5,118,903. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

