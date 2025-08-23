Zacks Research Has Weak Estimate for FirstEnergy Q3 Earnings

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $43.7450 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

