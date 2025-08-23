Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Eaton Earnings

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

ETN opened at $347.3570 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.71. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

