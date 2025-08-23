Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Teradyne Earnings

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of TER opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 22.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

