Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for IFF Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:IFF opened at $67.9190 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,634,000 after buying an additional 173,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

