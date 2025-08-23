Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for TYL Earnings

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Shares of TYL opened at $560.5330 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,708.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.92, for a total transaction of $703,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,094.72. The trade was a 6.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,679.20. The trade was a 60.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $12,134,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

