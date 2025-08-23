Zacks Small Cap Has Bullish Estimate for COCP Q3 Earnings

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of COCP stock opened at $1.5650 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.07. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

