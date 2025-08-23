Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLDPF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.10 and a quick ratio of 25.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

