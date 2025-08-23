ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $14.3350 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

