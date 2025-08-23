Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24% Zion Oil & Gas Competitors -113.00% 9.40% 5.14%

Volatility and Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of -1.22, meaning that their average share price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A -$7.34 million -0.14 Zion Oil & Gas Competitors $3.43 billion $608.45 million 6.46

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zion Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zion Oil & Gas. Zion Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas peers beat Zion Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.