2,283 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

