27,130 Shares in Wayfair Inc. $W Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,850.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 74.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 304.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,789 shares of company stock valued at $87,587,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $77.7630 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $31.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

