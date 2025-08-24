349,700 Shares in GDS Holdings $GDS Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 349,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in GDS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,673,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,556,000 after acquiring an additional 632,671 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,059,000 after acquiring an additional 922,709 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,289 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $41,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,177,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

