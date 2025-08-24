8X8’s (EGHT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.49.

8X8 Trading Up 7.7%

Insider Activity at 8X8

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,885,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,549,594.16. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,950.65. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,741 shares of company stock valued at $615,895 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in 8X8 by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 334,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

