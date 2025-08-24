Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $21.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.7222.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adient from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $24.8470 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Adient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 286,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adient by 178.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

