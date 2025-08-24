ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Stake Boosted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 28,655.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock worth $9,461,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Wall Street Zen lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ADMA opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

