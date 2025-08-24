Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

