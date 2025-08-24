Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 11262264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 420.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Aegon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aegon by 104.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,006,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Aegon by 306.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Aegon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,801,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 582,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 2,348.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,482,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,666 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

