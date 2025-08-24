Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Receives $122.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.5714.

Get Aercap alerts:

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $119.5050 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. Aercap has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.