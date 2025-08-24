Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) COO Michael Linford Sells 184,200 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $14,752,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Affirm alerts:

Michael Linford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Michael Linford sold 10,800 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00.

Affirm Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of AFRM opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -378.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Research cut shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,499 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 428.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.