AGCO Corporation $AGCO Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. This trade represents a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $116.5820 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

