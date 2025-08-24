Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,277 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,306,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,507,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,562,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 704,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. The trade was a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,553. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $59.3020 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.