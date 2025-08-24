Algert Global LLC Acquires 12,140 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 717.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CommScope in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

