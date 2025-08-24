Algert Global LLC Acquires 780 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MYR Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in MYR Group by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MYR Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in MYR Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $220.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on MYR Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

