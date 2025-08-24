Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QBTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

QBTS opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.41.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,295 shares in the company, valued at $726,438. This represents a 25.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,513. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

