Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MFC opened at $30.7250 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

