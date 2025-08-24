Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 6,160 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,160 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total value of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $4,142,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EA stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.