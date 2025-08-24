Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.6967, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,502. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

