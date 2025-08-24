Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 900,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $34.7780 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

