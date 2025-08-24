Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reddit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $4,735,428.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,862,674.42. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,004 shares of company stock worth $64,005,737. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

RDDT opened at $217.2850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $253.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

