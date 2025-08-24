Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,858.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,902 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFPT stock opened at $225.74 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

