Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 152.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

